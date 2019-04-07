WWE News: Raw Superstars blame WWE for ruining tag teams

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 675 // 07 Apr 2019, 09:09 IST

Vince, Stephanie, and Triple H

What's the story?

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder recently sat down with Fox Sports Australia, speaking on the current state of tag teams in WWE.

Wilder stated that tag team wrestling has become a lost art, with Dawson adding that he blames WWE for the sorry state of the division.

In case you didn't know. . .

The Revival has been one of the most underutilized tag teams in the history of WWE. They were called up from NXT in 2017, but WWE didn't seem to have any concrete plans for the duo. On the 25th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw last year, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder were buried by DX and The Bullet Club.

Earlier this year, the team asked for its release from WWE. Immediately after, The Revival won the tag team belts from Roode and Gable on Raw. They're all set to defend the belts against Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

The duo talked in depth about the current state of the tag team division in WWE, stating how it has become a lost art.

It’s not a ‘bit’ of a lost art. It’s become Atlantis.

Dawson added that although it could sound terrible coming from him, he blames the company for this. He said that workers strive to aim for getting over as singles stars, as it gets them more money, unlike the Revival.

This is going to sound terrible, but I kind of blame our company for that. Because the individual stars made so much money, so people had that goal in mind to be an individual star here. And for us we knew that to make the most money, we needed to be a tag team, we needed to be a unit. Collectively we’re individuals but mentally we’re one.

What's next?

The Revival has finally gotten a spot on the 'Mania card in an actual match, instead of being thrown into the battle royal.

Will The Revival manage to successfully defend their tag team titles at WrestleMania 35?

