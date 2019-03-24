×
WWE News: Raw Tag Team champions pose for a photo with an AEW fan

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
255   //    24 Mar 2019, 09:05 IST

Image result for revival raw tag team champions

What's the story?

Current WWE RAW Tag Team champions, The Revival, recently posed for a photo with an AEW fan.

Ryan Satin from WrestlingSheet posted the photo on his Twitter, which shows The Revival being clicked with the fan at a WWE live event.

In case you didn't know. . .

The Revival has been the red brand's Tag Team champions since a while now. The title win came in the wake of the disgruntled team requesting WWE for their release. Ever since the duo was called up on the main roster two years ago, they have done nothing of worth and went on to become glorified jobbers.

Dawson and Wilder were among a string of employees who had asked for their release around a month ago. Although WWE accepted the requests of the likes of Tye Dillinger, it seemed to have other plans for The Revival.


The team went on to defeat Roode and Gable to become the Raw Tag Team champions. With AEW recently being the talk of the town, it was reported by multiple fans that WWE forced a fan to remove their AEW T-shirt at the Royal Rumble PPV.

The heart of the matter

The controversy didn't seem to prevent The Revival from clicking a picture with the AEW fan. Recently, when asked about the reports of The Revival asking for their release, Wilder stated that the rumors weren't 100% true, and that "it was lost in translation". Also, it should be noted that the duo's WWE contract is set to expire in April 2020.

What's next?

With The Revival's contract expiring in April of next year, will we see the duo jump ship to a promotion like AEW, or will WWE manage to secure Wilder and Dawson for another contract? Let's wait it out!

What are your thoughts on The Revival, and WWE's booking of the duo? Sound off!


Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
