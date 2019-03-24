WWE News: Raw Tag Team champions pose for a photo with an AEW fan

What's the story?

Current WWE RAW Tag Team champions, The Revival, recently posed for a photo with an AEW fan.

Ryan Satin from WrestlingSheet posted the photo on his Twitter, which shows The Revival being clicked with the fan at a WWE live event.

In case you didn't know. . .

The Revival has been the red brand's Tag Team champions since a while now. The title win came in the wake of the disgruntled team requesting WWE for their release. Ever since the duo was called up on the main roster two years ago, they have done nothing of worth and went on to become glorified jobbers.

Dawson and Wilder were among a string of employees who had asked for their release around a month ago. Although WWE accepted the requests of the likes of Tye Dillinger, it seemed to have other plans for The Revival.

The team went on to defeat Roode and Gable to become the Raw Tag Team champions. With AEW recently being the talk of the town, it was reported by multiple fans that WWE forced a fan to remove their AEW T-shirt at the Royal Rumble PPV.

The heart of the matter

The Revival posing with a fan wearing an AEW shirt at a WWE live event tonight. #FTR



(📸: @jacenes22) pic.twitter.com/cjfKJ0CnBl — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 24, 2019

The controversy didn't seem to prevent The Revival from clicking a picture with the AEW fan. Recently, when asked about the reports of The Revival asking for their release, Wilder stated that the rumors weren't 100% true, and that "it was lost in translation". Also, it should be noted that the duo's WWE contract is set to expire in April 2020.

What's next?

With The Revival's contract expiring in April of next year, will we see the duo jump ship to a promotion like AEW, or will WWE manage to secure Wilder and Dawson for another contract? Let's wait it out!

What are your thoughts on The Revival, and WWE's booking of the duo? Sound off!

