WWE News: RAW Tag Team Championships match set for next week's show

Tonight's RAW featured Erik and Ivar, The Viking Raiders, face the RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match. As expected, the fans were witness to a hard-hitting back-and-forth battle between the two teams. In the end, it was Ivar who pinned Dolph Ziggler following the Viking Experience to pick up the win for his team.

With a victory over the reigning Champions, it was expected that The Viking Raiders will be the next in line to get a shot at the titles. Later on the show, they challenged Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler to a rematch at next week's RAW but this time, for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Former NXT Tag Team Champions, Erik and Ivar, moved up to the main roster earlier this year owing to the annual Superstar Shakeup. Since then, they have been mauling over the tag teams that crossed paths with them.

The Viking Raiders have been dominating WWE's tag team division for several months now but for some reason, they never received an opportunity at the RAW Tag Team Championships. Considering their performance against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler on RAW, it is safe to predict that the Champions will be having a tough task ahead of them to retain the gold.

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler started teaming up only a few months ago and in this short period, they have become one of the best teams on the Red brand. They won a shot at the titles by winning the first-ever eight-team gauntlet match and at WWE Clash of Champions, they defeated Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman to win the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Although they lost this week to The Viking Raiders, Roode and Ziggler are on a dominating streak of their won and they will like that to continue by retaining the titles next week.

