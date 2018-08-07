WWE News: Raw Tag Team Championships to be defended one week before SummerSlam

Which team will walk away as the Raw Tag Team Champions?

One week before the SummerSlam pay-per-view, the Raw Tag Team Championships will be defended in a triple threat tag team match.

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel of The B-Team will take on The Revival and The Deleter of Worlds.

The B-Team defeated Bray Wyatt and "Woken" Matt Hardy to win the Raw Tag Team Championships at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view and retained the titles in a rematch a few weeks later on Raw.

After losing their rematch, Wyatt and Hardy turned heel and attacked the champions leading many to believe both teams would face off again at SummerSlam.

The Revival attempted to get into the title hunt and received a non-title match against The B-Team on this week's Raw episode. However, both teams were attacked by Wyatt & Hardy before the match ended.

Later on in the night, it was revealed that The Revival would get their chance at the titles in a triple threat match with The B-Team and The Deleters of Worlds.

The decision to book the Raw Tag Team Championship match on the Go-Home show for SummerSlam is interesting considering how every other WWE title has been added to the show - including the Cruiserweight Championship despite the fact that their have been no 205 Live competitors on Raw in months.

Hardy recently took to Twitter and said that his pelvis and lower back were starting to fuse, so his injury would more than likely mean The Deleter of Worlds won't regain the championships next week.

The Revival have not held tag team titles since their loss to Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa at NXT Takeover: Toronto and a win for them would be great to give them some much needed credibility.

The B-Team have held the title for less than 30 days, but it feels like their title reign could come to an end at any point.