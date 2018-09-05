WWE News: RAW to move day for one night in 2018

RAW will move to Friday Nights for the one show at the end of the year.

What's the story?

WWE Monday Night RAW will be moving to Friday night for one night this year, taking place December 28.

In case you didn't know?

Monday Night RAW is the longest running show in the company, first airing in January 1993, from the Grand Ballroom in the Manhattan Center in New York, New York.

Since then, the show has aired each week on Monday nights, with the show celebrating its 1,000th episode in July.

Starting from RAW 1,000, the show moved to 3 hours long, a length was previously reserved for special episodes.

In December 2017, the company was criticised for hosting episodes of RAW on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, with many arguing that the superstars should have been allowed to take the days off to spend with family and loved ones.

In January 2018, RAW celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The heart of the matter

The WWE's A-Show will be moved to December 28, because if they didn't, it would take place on December 31, obviously coinciding with New Year's Eve celebrations.

Shows which air on New Year's Eve consistently have poor ratings, asides from celebrations which air on the major Networks.

Also, it is likely that most WWE superstars would want to spend the holidays with friends and family, instead of performing on the longest running weekly episodic show in history.

The announcement was made via tweet, from the Little Ceasers Arena in Detroit, Michigan, which will host the special edition of RAW.

JUST ANNOUNCED: See your favorite superstars live in action for a special Friday edition of @WWE Monday Night Raw on December 28! Tickets go on sale September 15 at 10 a.m. 👊💥 pic.twitter.com/KUCjWJQvwT — Little Caesars Arena (@LCArena_Detroit) September 5, 2018

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Universal Champion Roman Reigns have been advertised for the show.

What's next?

Tickets for the special edition of Friday Night RAW will go on sale September 15, at 10 am