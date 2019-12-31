WWE News: RAW Women's Championship match set for 2020 Royal Rumble

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 31, 2019

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, the RAW Women's Championship match between the champion Becky Lynch and one-half of the Women's tag team champions, Asuka was confirmed for the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

Becky Lynch putting all on the line

Becky Lynch has been asking for a match with Asuka at Royal Rumble for the past few weeks and on tonight's episode, The Man confirmed the news in a backstage interview with Charly Caruso. When Caruso asked her how she made the powers that be to grant her the match, The Man said that she negotiated with them as her contract is expiring soon.

Because my contract's coming up. So, I told them the match that I wanted before we could even begin talks for another contract.

I could sit back and sign one of the biggest contracts in WWE history if I would just shut my mouth and move on. I could continue being the longest reigning RAW Women's Champion if I could forget about Asuka beating me last year but I can't. Money and status can't help me look me in the mirror anymore.

Lynch added that the people on top reminded her that she was on top and she should forget about Asuka. However, she clarified that she did not want it and although she made history by being the face of the company despite being a woman, she wants to wipe her slate clean by finally beating The Empress of Tomorrow even if it means putting it all on the line.

Asuka beat Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship on the 2019 Royal Rumble and even though she went on to win the women's battle royal match later that night, she has not yet managed to beat Asuka. It will be interesting to see how will Lynch fare this time.