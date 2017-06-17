WWE News: WWE RAW's Curt Hawkins becomes a father

Right in time for Father's day, WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins has become a father!

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins has just become a father to a baby daughter. Hawkins’ wife Elizabeth gave birth to their first child on 15th June 2017 and Hawkins announced took to Instagram and Twitter to announce the news. His Instagram post can be seen below:

I'm gonna watch you shine Gonna watch you grow Gonna paint a sign So you'll always know As long as one and one is two There could never be a father Who loved his daughter more than I love you 6-14-17 A post shared by Brian Myers (@thecurthawkins) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

The baby girl is Hawkins’ first child and is named McKenzie Rose Myers.

In case you didn’t know...

Curt Hawkins, whose real name is Brian Myers, has been involved with the WWE since 2006. Hawkins has had several stints with the company and has also wrestled for the likes of TNA and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

Hawkins had made his return to the WWE in 2016 under a new “face the facts” gimmick. Initially debuting on SmackDown LIVE, Hawkins was moved on to the RAW brand during the 2017 Superstar Shake-up.

The heart of the matter

It was reported in December 2016 that Hawkins and his wife Elizabeth were expecting their first child during mid-2017. Hawkins has now confirmed that Elizabeth has given birth to a baby daughter and that both the mother and child are in perfect health. His Tweet can be seen below:

Thanks for all the well wishes everybody. The baby & mommy are doing just spectacular. And, I haven't stopped smiling. Incredible. — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) June 15, 2017

Upon the birth of Hawkins’ daughter, congratulatory messages started coming in for him via social media. With several WWE Superstars as well as WWE’s official website and social media accounts also congratulating Hawkins for the momentous life event.

As per the WWE’s website, Hawkins and Elizabeth have named their baby girl McKenzie Rose Myers.

What’s next?

A lot of WWE Superstars have been having children recently, with both Matt Hardy and Xavier Woods also welcoming new members into their families earlier this year.

As far as Hawkins’ WWE future is concerned, he is currently on the RAW brand and was handily defeated by Finn Balor on his 17th April 2017 appearance on the show. Hawkins is not currently embroiled in any feuds and is not currently scheduled for any pay-per-view appearances.

Author’s take

It’s great to see WWE Superstars take in the joys of parenthood. Curt Hawkins is an incredibly talented wrestler and I have no doubt in my mind that he will be a great father as well. The lovely poem he wrote for his daughter just melted my heart!

Here’s wishing Hawkins all the best in his parental duties and may he do well in “facing the facts” that come with raising a kid!

