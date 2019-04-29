WWE News: Real-life WWE couple share video of them sparring with each other

Aleister Black and Zelina Vega are married in real life

What's the story?

While it was reported back at the start of December that these two top WWE Superstars got married, Aleister Black and SmackDown Live's Zelina Vega confirmed they were married in an Instagram post on Valentine's Day.

Now the pair have pulled on some boxing gloves and sparred with each other, sharing the video on Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

Vega and Black tied the knot in December, with WWE Superstars apparently told at television tapings the following week that the pair had married in private, but Aleister Black broke the news to the WWE Universe on Valentine's Day, simply sharing a photo of his hand holding another hand, as you can see below.

Vega then shared an intimate photo of herself and Aleister Black on their wedding day - and confirmed that the pair were "going off the grid" for a while to celebrate their honeymoon in Black's home country of the Netherlands.

A bit late but finally going on 1/2 of our honeymoon 😍 Amsterdam here we come! ....aaand being off the grid for a little will be nice ;) *cue angry tweets* pic.twitter.com/DhZIzQXOYR — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) March 14, 2019

The heart of the matter

Zelina Vega today took to social media to share a video of herself and Aleister Black sparring! Black has a reputable MMA and kickboxing background, and it looks like Vega can more than hold her own, too, judging by the clip she posted online.

What's next?

Both Zelina Vega and Aleister Black both ply their trade on the blue brand, where they've landed together following the Superstar Shake-Up.

Vega is currently partnered with Andrade, while Black looks set for a solo breakout run following a brief partnership with Ricochet, who he has been teaming with ever since the pair debuted on the main roster following singles success in NXT.

You can catch Vega and Black respectively on SmackDown Live every Tuesday night.

Would you like to see more videos like this from WWE Superstars? Let us know in the comments.