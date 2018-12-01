WWE News: Zelina Vega gets married to former NXT Champion

What's the story?

You may have seen her on SmackDown Live, as Andrade 'Cien' Almas' business associate and his on-screen manager. You may have seen him on NXT, walking ominously to the ring, delivering devastating Black Mass spinning kicks.

Wrestling Inc. recently reported that Zelina Vega and Aleister Black got married, not long ago. Sportskeeda sends our congratulations to both the WWE superstars.

In case you didn't know...

Andrade 'Cien' Almas was portrayed as an international superstar who lost his way on NXT. Zelina Vega came into his life and charted a path for him, all the way to the gold.

Aleister Black would capture the NXT Championship on WrestleMania weekend from Andrade Almas. Since then Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Zelina Vega made their way back to SmackDown Live. Aleister Black is still very much one of the top superstars in the NXT brand.

The heart of the matter

Even though Zelina Vega and Aleister Black had kept their relationship under wraps, speculation had been rampant after a picture of the couple surfaced online. Zelina Vega was formerly in a relationship with 205 Live superstar and former Impact Wrestling World Champion Austin Aries.

According to the report, talent were informed at TV this past week about the happy couple getting married. We at Sportskeeda send out our best wishes to the couple and wish them a long, happy and blissful married life up ahead. It will be interesting to see if Black is one of the talents called up to the main roster after WrestleMania.

What's next?

Andrade 'Cien' Almas is one of the fastest growing superstars on SmackDown Live and great things could be in store for him. Zelina Vega is certain to remain his mouthpiece, in the months ahead. Aleister Black is certain to get a big push once he's called up to the main roster.