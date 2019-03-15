WWE News: Real reason why Enzo Amore invaded Survivor Series finally revealed

The Boss may not have believed his eyes!

What's the story?

You may love him or hate him, but you have it give to Enzo Amore; the man knows how to stay in the news for a combination of right and wrong reasons. In hindsight, it's mostly for all the wrong deeds.

Anyway, you may remember Amore's disruptive antics at WWE Survivor Series 2018 for which he was rightfully kicked out of the arena and handed a life-long ban for all future events to be held at the Staples Center.

The former Cruiserweight Champion has finally come out to reveal the reason behind the 'invasion' during a shoot interview with Title Match Wrestling. He even interestingly claimed that WWE called him right before the show.

Despite having no wrestling background, Amore was picked up the WWE in 2012 and was paired with Big Cass. Enzo & Cass quickly rose to become one of the most popular acts on NXT and all that hype was carried over to the main roster.

However, things didn't pan out too well for either superstar as both superstars would end up being released in 2018.

Amore, though, had a successful stint in WWE's Cruiserweight division as he would go on to win the title twice before being unceremoniously shown the door.

His scheduled title defense against Cedric Alexander for Royal Rumble 2018 was canceled after sexual assault allegations were leveled against him, which were recently dropped due to lack of evidence. He was first suspended and fired the following day.

He would make his presence felt in the WWE again after he showed up at the Survivor Series PPV on November 28th, 2018.

The heart of the matter

While speaking to Title Match Wrestling, Amore said that the WWE had called him prior to his surprise appearance at Survivor Series. However, his voicemail was full, so he didn't bother to check the message.

“I knew what I was gonna do so I wasn’t gonna answer the phone," said Amore.

He was honest enough to reveal that he pulled off the stunt at the show to get into the trending column on Twitter, and he did succeed in doing so.

He explained how hard it is to be one of the top 5 trends in the world on social media and he managed to do so while beating Survivor Series on many levels. He was talked about, had articles written about him and was in the news more than the PPV itself. Amore viewed it as a win-win situation for his brand.

Strictly done for marketing purposes, Amore bought a front-row ticket worth $2500 and had planned to create a ruckus during the Cruiserweight title match.

However, he got a little impatient and wasn't too comfortable being in the front-row seat for long as he had already been spotted by then. Amore clarified that he had no intention of disrespecting the performers in the ring and had planned to wait for the entrances to get done to execute his plan before the match bell rung.

However, he pulled the trigger and faced the consequences. He even added that he was well aware of the repercussions and felt that being trending on social media for $2500 was a sweet deal.

You can check out what he had to say about the incident in the video below:

Under the alias Real1, Enzo is busy working on his rap project and seems content at being away from the wrestling ring.

