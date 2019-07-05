WWE News: Real reason why Roman Reigns had to be kept off RAW and SmackDown this week

Roman Reigns

What's the story?

There is no denying that Roman Reigns is the face of WWE, which is why it is common to see The Big Dog on RAW and SmackDown each week ever since the wildcard rule.

However, Reigns was surprisingly absent on both RAW and SmackDown this past week. While his ongoing feud with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre continued to build even without him, fans wondered why the former WWE Champion wasn't present on the shows.

Fightful have reported that the reason for Reigns' absence was that he went home right after WWE's Japan tour.

In case you didn't know...

WWE recently held a tour in Singapore and Japan featuring Superstars such as AJ Styles, Roman Reigns and even Triple H in action.

While Japan shows took place during the last week of June, it seems that The Big Dog decided to take some rest after the gruelling schedule and head back home.

The Undertaker, who will be teaming up with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules to face the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre was a part of RAW this week and cut a promo stating how he will decimate the two at WWE's next PPV.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Fightful had to say,

"You may have noticed that Roman Reigns wasn't on WWE TV this week for either Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live. We're told he went home right after the Japan tour. WWE was short-handed this week, as Finn Balor was still in Ireland, and The Usos and Naomi were listed as "on vacation.""

WWE Superstars often go through rough and tiring schedules and it is great that WWE decided to give these three lucky Superstars a much-deserved break.

What's next?

There is no doubt that Roman Reigns will make his presence felt next week on RAW and SmackDown.

