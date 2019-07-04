5 Superstars Vince McMahon favors who will replace Roman Reigns if he does leave WWE in 2 years

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 923 // 04 Jul 2019, 19:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will become the next Big Dog?

Roman Reigns revealed in a recent interview with TheSportster that he is looking to transition out of WWE in a couple of years:

How I feel physically, where my health is, I want to take advantage of the next couple of years and just really maximize my WWE career and give back to the company, to the guys in that locker room as much as possible.

If The Big Dog indeed leaves WWE, there will be a huge vacuum created and WWE will have to ensure that they have another Superstar who would be ready to take the mantle of being 'The Guy' when that happens.

While established Superstars like Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston and AJ Styles will ensure that the top card runs smoothly, let us look at 5 young superstars who will likely be moulded into becoming the face of WWE:

#5 Ricochet

With recent reports stating that WWE is looking to target the teenage demographic yet again, it looks like they have already taken measures to ensure that the product will appease not just younger audiences but also the teenage segment.

Dave Meltzer has reported that the reason Ricochet is being pushed is that Paul Heyman believes that Ricochet appeals to that demographic.

Ricochet is not only a former NXT North American Champion but is also the current United States Champion in WWE. A Championship that he won by defeating Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds.

The One and Only is currently feuding with AJ Styles and The Club. Both Styles and Ricochet hold one victory over each other and it will be interesting to see where things go from here.

Advertisement

There have been reports that Ricochet is apparently in line for a major push in the coming time, and it looks like Paul Heyman is the man behind Ricochet's recent push. Even so, it is clear that Vince McMahon is onboard with Ricochet being pushed.

While Ricochet does not fit the mould of Vince McMahon's stereotyped Superstar look, it seems that having Heyman in charge of RAW will help smaller Superstars like Ricochet finally make a mark for themselves.

1 / 3 NEXT