WWE Rumors: Current Champion reportedly in-line for a big push

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.11K // 03 Jul 2019, 11:58 IST

Has Heyman convinced McMahon about this push?

What's the story?

As per the Wrestling Observer, the current United States Champion, Ricochet is in line for a "big push" going forward.

The young Superstar is currently involved in a feud with AJ Styles, which is a clear indication that WWE sees big things in store for Ricochet in the future and getting a win over a bonafide legend like AJ Styles on RAW has already cemented Ricochet's legacy.

In case you didn't know...

Ricochet is a former NXT North American Champion and made his main roster debut as part of a Tag Team along with Aleister Black. However, ever since Wrestlemania the two have moved their separate ways with Ricochet being a staple on RAW.

The former NJPW star won his first main roster Championship by defeating Samoa Joe at WWE Stomping Grounds and becoming the new United States Champion.

The 30-year-old then faced AJ Styles on RAW the very next night in a non-title match and ended up losing the match. However, a rematch from last week's RAW took place this week again (this time with the title on the line), with Ricochet defeating the Phenomenal One this time around.

The heart of the matter

With AJ Styles turning heel this past week on RAW, it can be speculated that the feud between Ricochet and The Club is far from over.

The Observer stating that Ricochet is in-line for a big push could mean that the US Championship is not the ceiling for Ricochet's upward graph in WWE, and the Superstar will most likely be promoted to the main event scene very soon.

What's next?

With the beginning of Paul Heyman's era as RAW Executive Director, it looks like a lot of the young talent will finally get a chance to shine. And Ricochet would be the perfect candidate to lead the new generation of RAW stars to achieve success in WWE.

