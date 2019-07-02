5 likely ways WWE will split Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman following Heyman's new role in WWE

Shiven Sachdeva

Will this iconic partnership come to an end?

WWE recently officially announced that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff have become the new Executive Directors of RAW and SmackDown respectively. This means that they would be in charge of the production of RAW and SmackDown from now on.

While neither Heyman nor Bischoff has been announced as on-screen heads of the show, it is quite likely that WWE will soon capitalize on the buzz created by WWE's former rivals, and make them the on-screen authority figures as well.

If and when Heyman does become the manager of RAW, a fallout between Heyman's current client Brock Lesnar and Heyman himself would be inevitable. Let us see the 5 most likely scenario's which would lead to a split between this iconic duo:

#5 Paul Heyman renounces his role as 'The Advocate'

While an entire generation of pro-wrestling fans remembers Heyman as the creator and mastermind behind the cult known as ECW, he has become nothing more than 'The Advocate' for Brock Lesnar in recent times.

Even though Heyman has been an influential member backstage, on-screen he has played the character of Brock Lesnar's manager ever since The Beast made his comeback to WWE in 2012.

Heyman had served as Lesnar's manager even during his first term in WWE but went on to manage other Superstars such as CM Punk and Cesaro after Lesnar quit WWE in 2004.

With Heyman finally getting at the helm of things and becoming the executive director of RAW, it is quite possible that the former SmackDown General Manager comes out on RAW and simply announces that he will not be able to continue serving as 'The Advocate' for Brock Lesnar as he now has more pressing matters to deal with on a weekly basis.

It has been reported that Lesnar's contract will run out by June of next year, and it is quite possible that he may not continue with WWE. In such a case, it would be wise for WWE to severe the partnership even before Lesnar quits.

