WWE Rumors: Reason why WWE wanted Strowman and Lashley to destroy the RAW set during their dangerous match

Strowman vs. Lashley

What's the story?

Monday Night RAW saw one of the most explosive segments take place in recent memory - and when we say 'explosive', we mean it literally!

The first match of the night saw Braun Strowman take on Bobby Lashley in a falls count anywhere match. The match was not only gruesome and violent but also saw both Lashley and Strowman suffering injuries by the end of it.

The two men went on a rampage by destroying everything in their path, including the RAW stage. WrestleVotes has stated:

Well, WWE was/is in the process of having a new stage designed and built. I wonder if this speeds up its debut.

In case you didn't know...

During the falls count anywhere match on RAW, The Monster Among Men rammed The Almighty into the LED wall of the RAW stage which resulted in a multitude of minor explosions, completely destroying the set.

It has been reported that Strowman has suffered a serious injury as a result.

The heart of the matter

It has been reported that WWE wanted to highlight the injury angle as Strowman had been suffering from previous injuries as well, and would be needing some time off.

With Paul Heyman in charge of RAW, it looks like some major changes will be made on the Red Brand, including a new stage and set. The destruction of the set on RAW could very well be the precursor to that, as per reports.

Here is what WrestleVotes has Tweeted:

Well, WWE was / is in the process of having a new stage designed and built. I wonder if this speeds up its debut. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 2, 2019

What's next?

It is highly likely that Braun Strowman will get some time off after the unfortunate injury he suffered on RAW. As per the new stage settings of RAW, hopefully, we will get to see what WWE has in store for us next week itself.

What did you think of the brutal match between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley? Let us know!

