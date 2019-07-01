×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Major update on The Undertaker's future with WWE

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
305   //    01 Jul 2019, 21:35 IST

The Undertaker
The Undertaker

What's the story?

The Deadman made waves around the wrestling world when he made a shocking appearance on RAW last week; helping out his former rival Roman Reigns fend off an attack by Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Reports have stated that the reason The Undertaker has come back is that he himself wants to face Drew McIntyre. The match will take place at Extreme Rules PPV, albeit in a tag team bout.

Cagesideseats.com has reported that we can expect more of The Undertaker on WWE television going forward.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker's last official match was against Goldberg which took place at Super ShowDown in Jeddah. The match was a complete abomination which was full of botches.

It was speculated that one of the reasons The Undertaker has returned for a match at Extreme Rules is to "correct his image" after the poorly received match against Goldberg.

The Undertaker will be teaming with the man who has defeated him at Wrestlemania - Roman Reigns, to face the team of Shane O' Mac and Drew McIntyre at the Extreme Rules PPV.

The heart of the matter

WWE is on a path to fight the dwindling ratings, and it looks like they are bringing back The Undertaker in a much more prominent role rather than a mere special attraction.

While it can be argued that the former WWE Champion is past his prime, there is no denying that he is still one of the most popular Superstars in WWE. So, it makes sense for him to make regular appearances on RAW or SmackDown in order to boost the product.

Advertisement

What's next?

Extreme Rules will take place on July 14, 2019, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Do you think it is a good idea to bring back The Undertaker? Comment below!

Also Read: 3-time World Champion to finally make his WWE return in July

Tags:
WWE Extreme Rules 2019 The Undertaker Roman Reigns
Advertisement
5 times Undertaker teamed up with his rivals
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens possibly looking at big push coming soon
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Aleister Black to face former 7-time Champion at WWE Extreme Rules 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why The Undertaker wants to compete at Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Undertaker and Roman Reigns' next match revealed
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why The Undertaker teaming with Roman Reigns is a bad idea & 3 reasons it's a good one
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top Superstar doesn't like wrestlers breaking character on social media
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why The Undertaker is teaming up with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Booker T reveals surprising reason for The Undertaker's quick WWE return
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins' Extreme Rules opponent revealed with surprising stipulation
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us