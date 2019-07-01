WWE Rumors: Major update on The Undertaker's future with WWE

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 305 // 01 Jul 2019, 21:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker

What's the story?

The Deadman made waves around the wrestling world when he made a shocking appearance on RAW last week; helping out his former rival Roman Reigns fend off an attack by Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Reports have stated that the reason The Undertaker has come back is that he himself wants to face Drew McIntyre. The match will take place at Extreme Rules PPV, albeit in a tag team bout.

Cagesideseats.com has reported that we can expect more of The Undertaker on WWE television going forward.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker's last official match was against Goldberg which took place at Super ShowDown in Jeddah. The match was a complete abomination which was full of botches.

It was speculated that one of the reasons The Undertaker has returned for a match at Extreme Rules is to "correct his image" after the poorly received match against Goldberg.

The Undertaker will be teaming with the man who has defeated him at Wrestlemania - Roman Reigns, to face the team of Shane O' Mac and Drew McIntyre at the Extreme Rules PPV.

The heart of the matter

WWE is on a path to fight the dwindling ratings, and it looks like they are bringing back The Undertaker in a much more prominent role rather than a mere special attraction.

While it can be argued that the former WWE Champion is past his prime, there is no denying that he is still one of the most popular Superstars in WWE. So, it makes sense for him to make regular appearances on RAW or SmackDown in order to boost the product.

Advertisement

What's next?

Extreme Rules will take place on July 14, 2019, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Do you think it is a good idea to bring back The Undertaker? Comment below!

Also Read: 3-time World Champion to finally make his WWE return in July