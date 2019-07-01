WWE Rumors: 3-time World Champion to finally make his WWE return in July

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.16K // 01 Jul 2019, 17:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mysterio is a former WWE Champion

What's the story?

As reported earlier, PWI stated that Rey Mysterio is all set to make his return to WWE in early July. The source had stated that July 8 can be targeted as the exact date for the return of Mysterio.

The former WWE Champion has now himself told Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, that we can expect him to return in early July following his injury scare, which made the Superstar relinquish his United States Championship to Samoa Joe.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio, who is a former 2 time World Heavyweight Champion and one time WWE Champion, competed against Samoa Joe at Money In The Bank PPV for the US Championship. Unfortunately, the match did not go as planned and saw both men suffer injuries during the contest.

While Joe suffered a broken nose, Mysterio's shoulder injury was much more serious. The Luchador had to take time off from WWE to recover and has not been seen on WWE TV since the RAW after MITB, where he relinquished the US Championship to Samoa Joe.

However, instead of appreciating Mysterio's gesture, Joe brutally attacked the former US Champion, taking him out for good.

The heart of the matter

Rey Mysterio is one of the most experienced men on the roster, and his return would be a huge boost to WWE.

As per multiple reports, including Mysterio stating so himself, he will finally return from injury in early July.

Here is what Mysterio told TMPToW:

Advertisement

I suffered a recent injury at “Money in the Bank” versus Samoa Joe. Unfortunate for me because it was a big step moving forward and especially at this stage in my career at being able to capture one of the last titles that was set on my bucket list (The United States Championship) and again very important that I had a separated left shoulder and that put me out of circulation and I’ve been out four weeks now. The separation and bruised AC joint which the doctor had predicted anywhere from four to six weeks and of course four weeks closed out from my injury and my recovery is about 80% as we speak so I am hoping that in the next two weeks I can gain that other thirty that I have left and be back in the ring by the month of July.

(H/T: Wrestlezone.com)

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Mysterio will continue his feud with Samoa Joe after returning or move on to a fresh program.

Who would you like to see him feud with? Tell us in the comments

Also Read: Former Universal Champion's WWE contract to expire soon