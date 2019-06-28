WWE Rumors: Former Universal Champion's WWE contract to expire soon

Universal Championship

What's the story?

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that Brock Lesnar's current contract will be coming to an end by May or June of 2020. Which means that unless The Beast Incarnate decides to re-sign with WWE, he will be done with the company in less than a year from now.

Brock Lesnar currently holds the MITB briefcase, and maybe WWE wants to ensure that Lesnar intends to stick around before giving him a World Championship again.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar's last contract, which he signed in November 2018, came to an end in April 2019. While there was rampant speculation that Lesnar would leave WWE to join UFC, The Beast Incarnate decided to renew his partnership with WWE instead.

Dana White, president of UFC, stated,

"Brock Lesnar is doing a new deal with Vince [McMahon] to stay with WWE."

Brock Lesnar won the MITB contract, much to the shock of everyone when he filled in as the last participant of the MITB match and entered at the very last minute of the match to climb the ladder and grab the briefcase.

Lesnar has since teased a cash-in multiple times on Seth Rollins but never gone through with it.

The heart of the matter

WrestlingInc.com has reported that WON has revealed that Brock Lesnar's contract will expire in May or June of 2020.

While Brock Lesnar's constant push has started to annoy a lot of the fans, it is clear that Vince McMahon will leave no stone unturned when it comes to retaining the former WWE Champion in the company.

What's next?

There is no word as of now about Lesnar's next appearance on WWE, and it is quite possible that The Beast remains in hibernation till SummerSlam.

Do you think Brock Lensar will re-sign with WWE? Tell us in the comments!

