WWE Rumors: Huge backstage update on Vince McMahon pushing Andrade

Andrade has gotten "high marks" backstage

What's the story?

Fans who have followed Andrade since his NXT days knew that he was always going to be an important figure for WWE once he debuted on the main roster. For the past year or so, he's been in a relatively steady role and has been featured, even if he wasn't in any title picture.

However, fans of Andrade might be happy to know that the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Andrade has been a "universally loved" figure backstage and Vince McMahon does intend to push him big. There's just one thing that McMahon feels is holding him back.

In case you didn't know...

Some fans don't realize why WWE looks at Andrade as such an important prospect. Not only is he a magnificent talent in the ring, but at just 29 years old, he's already a veteran of around 15 years.

He's far ahead for someone his age, but the most important thing about him is that WWE feels he's their key to the Latino market. They've tried for years to make Alberto Del Rio into the next Eddie Guerrero or Rey Mysterio, but it just didn't work. With Andrade, they have someone who has a great look, is incredibly talented and seems to be someone loved backstage.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that Andrade is basically a universally loved figure backstage and has been getting raving responses from producers in live events and even his fellow superstars.

The one thing holding him back, according to Vince McMahon is his English. Dave Meltzer wrote:

Andrade has gotten high marks from everyone of late. He’s gotten great reviews from the live event producers and the talent is also as a general rule really positive regarding his ability. He’s pretty much become universally loved.

Vince wants to push him but does feel his English is going to hold him back. Through talent relations, they’ve given him an English tutor to speed him up in that regard. He’s been speaking more English in his promos of late because they want him to get more practice at it, rather than just rely on Vega to do it for him.

There were even reports that Andrade went to McMahon himself and asked for a push, to which McMahon told him to improve his English.

Either way, it's great to know that the future is bright for Andrade. Either way, his English shouldn't stop his push because that's the exact reason he has Zelina Vega with him anyway.

What's next?

Andrade will compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match this Sunday. He's expected to feud with Finn Balor over the Intercontinental title after that.