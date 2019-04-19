WWE News: Reason behind 'TNA Originals' being hired by WWE revealed by former Superstar

TNA Originals such as AJ Styles (left) and Samoa Joe (right) are considered to be elite Superstars in WWE today

What's the story?

Speaking to the WINCLY Podcast, former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy aka Mr. Anderson weighed in on the reason behind TNA Originals such as AJ Styles and Samoa Joe being hired by the WWE.

Mr. Kennedy asserted that the former TNA stars -- Joe as well as Styles -- have always been incredibly talented.

Additionally, Kennedy also expounded upon how the mentality toward relatively smaller wrestlers such as Styles has changed for the better in recent times.

In case you didn't know...

Mr. Kennedy performed for the WWE from 2005 to 2009, and for Impact Wrestling in 2002, and then again from 2010 until his departure from the promotion in 2016.

The well-known mic worker and former two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion has lately been working on the indie professional wrestling circuit, while also serving as a ring announcer for Top Rank Boxing.

The heart of the matter

Having worked for both the WWE as well as TNA (now: Impact Wrestling) over the years, Mr. Kennedy undoubtedly has a rather unique perspective of wrestlers working under the WWE and Impact Wrestling banner respectively.

Mr. Kennedy explained that he isn't really surprised to see the WWE hire TNA Originals such as AJ Styles and Samoa Joe.

Furthermore, he insinuated that talent always wins, and that may very well be the reason behind them ending up in the WWE and ascending to great heights of success in the company. Mr. Kennedy added --

"I'm not surprised because I always knew they had the level of talent necessary to be successful."

"But in a sense, nobody ever gave those guys an opportunity. Like, 'A.J. is too small. WWE would never use him.' Fortunately, that mentality has changed and it's cool to see a guy like A.J. Styles in the spotlight." (*H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

What's next?

Mr. Kennedy presently performs on the indie pro wrestling circuit, and is set to face David Arquette at a Legends of Wrestling show on April 20th.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles was recently drafted to RAW, whereas the professional wrestling rumor mill is abuzz with talks regarding Samoa Joe too possibly being drafted from SmackDown to RAW.

What are your thoughts on Mr. Kennedy's statements? Sound off in the comments!