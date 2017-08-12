WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals the reason for his surprise SmackDown return

What was behind Chris Jericho's latest WWE return?

You never know when the Ayatollah of Rock-And-Rolla will make an appearance.

What's the story?

Chris Jericho has to be the master of surprise returns at this point. His most recent shocking reappearance happened on the July 25th edition of SmackDown Live, where he participated in a Triple Threat match with AJ Styles and Kevin Owens for Ownens' United States championship.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Talk Is Jericho, he revealed how this appearance came about.

In case you didn't know...

As is usually the case when he either has plans to go on tour with his band, Fozzy or simply needs a break, Jericho was written off TV to explain his absence.

On May 1st, after losing his U.S. title to the man he won it from just a day earlier, Kevin Owens.

Owens would proceed to attack Jericho viciously after the match, resulting in Jericho leaving ringside on a stretcher.

The heart of the matter

While fans were certainly happy to see him back, most fans were confused, as he was anticipated to be away from WWE for much longer.

However, as luck would have it, he just happened to be in the same city - Richmond, VA - that SmackDown Live was taking place.

Jericho was in town to film some footage for new Southpaw Regional Wrestling episodes, as well as interview Breezango for his podcast when he was asked by WWE to be in a match that night.

"That's actually why I'm here today, to film that shows Southpaw and talks to you guys," Jericho explained on the episode. "And now I got roped into having a match."

What's next?

Unfortunately for all the Jericholics out there, this seems to be a one-off appearance until, at the very least, Fozzy is done with their current tour.

The band currently has dates listed until November 18th of this year. Coincidentally, Survivor Series is scheduled the following night. Since the last tour date is in Belgium, it's unlikely he'd make it back in time for the PPV, assuming WWE had any plans for him.

Author's take

While a return to Raw following Survivor Series isn't out of the cards, chances are that Jericho is going to need some time off to recuperate.

Personally, I wouldn't expect him back in a WWE ring - if that's even in his plans - until around the Royal Rumble. Then again, nobody expected him back this past July, either, so who knows?