From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason why Rey Mysterio’s talks with WWE fell through

What’s the story?

Sports Illustrated broke the story that the WWE passed on re-signing Rey Mysterio due to problems with Konnan. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims Mysterio not signing with the WWE had more to do with Mysterio wanting to work less dates.

In case you didn’t know...

Mysterio spent the bulk of his wrestling years as a WWE Superstar and went on to win multiple championships including the Intercontinental Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, and the WWE Championship, and the original Cruiserweight Championship.

During his time with the WWE, Mysterio suffered multiple injuries in his 13-year stint with the company and left the promotion to wrestle limited dates on the indy circuit as well as Lucha Underground.

The heart of the matter

According to the Wrestling Observer, Mysterio and the WWE did talk, but Mysterio chose to look more into Global Force Wrestling/Impact Wrestling because he wanted a contract with limited dates and more availability for side projects and other things of this nature.

The Wrestling Observer also claimed that the issue Sports Illustrated reported regarding Konnan was overblown and that Konnan told the Observer that he has not negotiated for Mysterio for any WWE contract.

Konnan also claimed that if anyone in WWE saw his involvement as a problem, that Mysterio would’ve negotiated on his own behalf.

What’s next?

The Observer also claimed that Mysterio could sign with the WWE if they were willing to offer him a better contract that matches or exceeds what he’s currently making, but that’s not likely to occur due to WWE’s recent cutbacks.

Author’s take

Mysterio returning to the WWE could’ve been a great thing for the Cruiserweight Division, but Mysterio has had a multitude of injuries over the years and at the age of 42 it makes sense that he wants to put less stress on his body.