WWE News: Reason why Seth Rollins missed Live Event in Halifax

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has cleared the air regarding his absence at the WWE Live event in Halifax. The Architect said that he was facing from travel issues which restricted him from performing in the event. Rollins revealed the same in a tweet as you can see below.

Apologies to everyone in Halifax tonight. Was traveling since 4am to make the show, but didn't land in NS until almost 10pm. I owe ya! — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 5, 2017

In case you did not know...

WWE held a Live Event in Halifax, Nova Scotia in Canada this past Friday. Rollins had tweeted earlier about appearing at the event but he ended up no-showing for the night. This had raised some concerns among the fans regarding the well-being of the former WWE champion. The fans in attendance even raised tweeted out these concerns.

The heart of the matter

The Tweet from Seth Rollins puts an end to all the speculation. He missed the event just because of travel issues and nothing more. It good news for fans to know that Rollins is well and okay. However, as far as the fans that went to see Rollins in action at Halifax, it’s an unfortunate situation.

What’s next?

There aren’t going to be any immediate and huge impact on the issue. Wrestlers missing out on shows due to travel issues occur every now and then and most of the times, no one can help it. Going forward, Rollins might make better plans so that he doesn’t disappoint his fans.

Author’s Take

The news is bittersweet. First of all, it’s a relief to know that Rollins is fine. But then again, a lot of fans would’ve come for the show just to see him.