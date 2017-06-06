WWE News: Sin Cara sported a new mask in Spain to honour Raul Jimenez

Here's the real reason why Sin Cara sported a new mask at a WWE live event in Spain.

Sin Cara shows his appreciation for the football club his friend plays for.

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Sin Cara has taken to social media to post close snaps of the new mask that he used at a WWE live event in Spain.

Apparently, Sin Cara sported the new mask with the initials S.L.B. engraved on it, in honour of S.L Benfica that his friend and famous Mexican footballer Raul Jimenez plays for.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE recently toured Europe with both the RAW and SmackDown brands putting on several live events in major metropolitan cities across the continent.

WWE’s SmackDown brand put up shop in Valencia, Spain on May 6th, wherein Sin Cara teamed up with Tyler Breeze and Fandango to take on the team of Aiden English and The Ascension.

The heart of the matter

Sin Cara has revealed the reason behind him sporting the S.L.B mask, stating that he did so in honour of Sports Lisboa e Benfica- a professional sports club, perhaps best known for its football team, SL Benfica.

The WWE recently revealed its global expansion plans, and with the promotion looking to further itself into the international market, the Latin fanbase is no different. Sin Cara specifically tagged famous soccer player Raul Jimenez in his post, pointing out his loyalty to the latter.

Raul Jimenez plays as a forward for SL Benfica in the Portuguese football league aka Primeira Liga, and much like Sin Cara (Jorge Arias) is of Mexican descent. Sin Cara sent a shout out to his friend and with it served to garner additional attention not only for himself but also for the WWE brand.

What’s next?

Sin Cara presently performs for WWE’s SmackDown brand. He doesn’t have much of creative direction and is looking to establish himself on the blue brand.

Author’s take

Sin Cara just got his name out there in a big way, with Raul Jimenez being a huge deal in Mexico. I’d really like to see WWE utilise Sin Cara (Arias), book him better and let him showcase the broad range of skills he possesses, from this point moving forward.

