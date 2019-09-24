WWE News: Reason why The Undertaker unexpectedly gave a unique gift to 2-time World Champion backstage

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 28 // 24 Sep 2019, 19:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker

Captain Carisma, Christian, was part of the latest edition of WWE Network's popular series - Photo Shoot! In this series, a Superstar is shown a series of pictures while he/she recounts the memories and interesting stories behind each of those pictures.

Christian has had an illustrious career in the WWE and spoke at length about his most memorable moments. One of the interesting stories he recounted was the gift that The Undertaker had bought for him during the early 2000s.

The Undertaker's surprising gift to Christian

E&C

When shown the above picture, the former NWA World Champion reminisced how this pair of weird-looking sunglasses were a gift from The Deadman himself. Given The Undertaker's onscreen persona it is quite hard to fathom that 'Taker would purchase something so ridiculous and gift it to another Superstar.

The Instant Classic then revealed that he had been feuding with The Undertaker during that phase of his career, and the reason why 'Taker gave this gift to Christian was as a token of appreciation from The Phenom for the amount of 'Last Rides' Christian had to take and how well he took them.

Interestingly, Christian was a bit apprehensive before sharing the story and even said he wasn't sure if he is supposed to reveal it.

What's next for Christian?

Christian has been away from active in-ring competition for a long time now, and it does not look like the 45-year-old will be returning anytime soon.

However, recent reports have stated that WWE is considering Christian, Edge and Booker T along with Renee Young to be part of the new WWE show to air on FS1 in November.

What do you think of The Undertaker's surprising gesture for Christian? Let us know in the comments!

Advertisement

Also Read: Company prevents Carmella from undergoing unique appearance change; she reacts.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Also, check out our WWE Smackdown Results page.