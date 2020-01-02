Real Reason why Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman put Bobby Lashley in a romantic angle finally revealed

Superstars of Bobby Lashley's physical stature and combat resume are most often than not pushed as monster heels or powerhouses by WWE. Thus, it's quite unnatural to see The Dominator involved in a romantic storyline on TV. However, there is a reason why Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon decided to insert Lashley in the unlikely angle.

Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy was part of a Roundtable interview with Bobby Lashley in November and the former Intercontinental Champion opened up on the reason why he was chosen for the role.

According to Lashley, Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman want the fans to see different layers of him and the current storyline with Lana, Rusev and Liv Morgan manages to bring out all the different emotions of the Superstar.

He explained:

“A lot of it is just so people can get to know me a little bit more. I’m not that vocal on social media. I think Vince and Paul want people to see the different layers of me to see what Bobby’s about.”

“Let’s see Bobby embarrassed, let’s see Bobby happy, let’s see Bobby pissed off. Let’s see Bobby in all these different moods so that when we do get that match [with Brock Lesnar] there’s a lot more emotion brought to it, so people can know where I’m coming from.”

Lashley is one-track minded when it comes to his end goal. The former ECW Champion wants a match against Brock Lesnar and feels that his ongoing storyline would help the fans know him better when he eventually squares up against the Beast Incarnate,

The most recent episode of RAW had another twist in the protracted saga between Rusev, Lana and Lashley.

Lashley and Lana's wedding was interrupted by Liv Morgan, who revealed herself as the Russian's lover before Rusev crashed the party and engaged in a brawl with Lashley. As you may have imagined, this storyline is getting complicated by the day and we just don't know the destination in this one.