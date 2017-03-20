WWE News: Reason why WWE won't fire Paige

The Former Divas Champion should be grateful to The Rock.

The Great One to the rescue.

What’s the story?

Despite WrestleMania 33 being under two weeks away, former WWE Divas Champion Paige has made more news than the show of shows itself. All of it stems from her recently leaked private photos and videos indulging in sexual acts with former WWE Superstar Brad Maddox and Xavier Woods.

The scandalous revelation has put a major clout over the WWE future of Paige, with many claiming this could lead to her ouster. But according to Dave Meltzer, that may not be the case and WWE would choose to not fire her for a number of reasons.

In case you didn’t know....

Paige’s nude photos and clips of her engaging in sexual intercourse with Brad Maddox and Xavier Woods have taken left the pro wrestling community in complete shock. While the fans have left not stone unturned in roasting the trio, the effects of it have been uncalled for.

Paige has made it clear that all her private content was stolen from her and posted online without her consent. In order to save himself from the barrage of jibes and banter from IWC, Brad Maddox has deleted all of is social media accounts ever since the news broke out.

It seems Xavier Woods – who will be the co-host of WrestleMania 33 alongside his New Day brothers – has been let off without a punishment as he is advertised for next week’s RAW. He even subtlely joked about the whole situation while hosting the SXSW Gaming Awards.

The heart of matter

Meltzer revealed that the WWE have already been quite unhappy with the Former Divas Champion for her frequent backstage appearances for various other promotions such as Impact Wrestling. Furthermore, he claimed that the Rock could save Paige from losing her job as he in the midst of making a movie on her family’s life.

Letting Paige go at such a delicate juncture would be bad PR for both the WWE and movie. WWE, Paige and The Rock seem to view the film quite highly and it would only be a bad PR decision to fire the main protagonist of the film.

What’s next?

Paige is undergoing rehabilitation for her injured neck and is expected to back in a couple of months. She needs the time off of the hogging limelight until everything cools down, or else things will only get worse for herself and WWE.

The Rock is quite serious about the movie based on Paige and her controversial wrestling family’s life – aptly titled ‘Fighting With My Family’ – and with WWE Studios co-producing the gig, a desertion from the company is highly unlikely.

Author’s take

Some may call it bad PR, but Paige’s scandal has just increased the hype for the movie, which is already in its filming stages. As you may remember, The Rock and his crew shot a scene (Paige winning the Divas Title on her main roster debut from AJ Lee) for his movie after an episode of RAW where he called CM Punk on his phone.

The bottom line is that Paige is a talented superstar and despite her notoriously bad attitude, she is one for the future. WWE can’t let her go that easy. Letting her go will only tarnish WWE’s image and culture regarding talent management.

WWE didn’t take any strict action against Seth Rollins too when his fiance Zahra Schreiber posted a picture of his penis on Instagram. The same can’t be said for Hulk Hogan, who was given the cold shoulder by WWE after his racism scandal went wild.

That being said, Hulk Hogan is rumored to return at WrestleMania and so is Paige after the grandest PPV in WWE history is done and dusted.

