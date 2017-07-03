WWE News: Reby Hardy responds to backlash over Lita comments

Reby Hardy clearly goes hard for her family.

Reby Hardy remains undefeated on social media

What’s the story?

Reby Hardy had some unkind words for WWE Hall of Famer Lita when a fan suggested that the Hardy Boyz children could become the new Team Extreme.

After receiving backlash on Twitter, Reby would respond on Twitter calling for fans to recognise a parent who cares about their children.

In case you didn’t know...

Matt Hardy and Lita were in a relationship both on and offscreen for years until Lita had an affair with Edge in 2005. Matt and Lita would end the relationship and Matt would go on to marry Reby Hardy and have two children with her.

This recent controversy came when Reby sent a big verbal jab at Lita with what some fans considered little provocation.

don't tag my kids in pictures with this hoe — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017

The heart of the matter

Following the shot at Lita, Reby responded by saying that fans need to come at her with common sense. She also claimed that the reason so many people didn’t understand her perspective was because they didn’t have caring parents.

Common sense above all. If you can't come at me with it, you don't deserve respect in return. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017

A lot of yall got daddy issues for how mad you are that I'm extra when it comes to my kiddos... sorry your parents hate you, bruh. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017

A fan accused Reby of only being willing to say these comments on the internet, to which Reby responded by claiming that she was far from a timid individual.

Do I give off the vibe that I'm timid ? Is that what you are interpreting here ? https://t.co/wOCfGhcEwU — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017

She went on to say that fans are hypocritical for always commentating on her family’s life yet lambasting Reby when she gives her opinion about something family related.

You guys send me your unwarranted opinions on every aspect of my life all day, every day, but get mad when I call a spade a spade. What ? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017

What’s mext?

The fan who sent the tweet that started the controversy apologised to Reby on Twitter, which led to Reby accepting the apology and claiming that she just happened to respond to that comment.

Lita has not commented on the matter.

Author’s take

Reby Hardy’s savagery on social media continues to grow with Lita being added to the list of Reby’s Twitter victims. With Reby not being one to say “no comment,” it’s only a matter of time before the next big blowup.