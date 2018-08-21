WWE News: Reby Hardy reveals more details on Matt Hardy possibly retiring, including contract end date

Matt Hardy may soon be deleting his in-ring persona

What’s the story?

Well, after a week rife with rumours around the future of a certain Matt Hardy following confirmation of an injury whereby Hardy's spine and pelvis have fused, Reby Hardy has opened up about the Woken One's future in the ring, what he's going to do next, and even contract details.

In case you didn’t know…

Just last week, former Team Xtreme member Matt Hardy confirmed some sad news when the former WWE Tag Team Champion revealed that his back and pelvis are fusing together as a result of years of in-ring competition, suggesting he may have to take some time away from the ring.

What followed was a series of poignant posts followed by rumours that Hardy is learning the ropes backstage with the thought being that the former Impact star may soon be taking up a producer role - something that would be a no-brainer with Hardy's in-ring experience coupled with the creative streak that saw the "Broken" character birthed.

PWInsider also reported yesterday that, "while that is not 100% confirmed, he will be taking an extended period of time off from performing in the ring."

The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy's wife, Reby, spoke with Dave LaGreca and WWE legend Mark Henry on Busted Open Radio to address rumours surrounding her husband's WWE future, revealing the star's thoughts about retirement and when his WWE contract officially ends.

Reby stated in the interview that Matt "isn't sure what he's going to be doing" and that his contract ends before WrestleMania 35, expiring in March. Mrs Hardy also went on to state that there is a decision to be made about whether Hardy's career is done and if he pursues ventures outwith the squared circle.

You can see the clip below.

Matt Hardy himself also shared a behind the scenes photo of himself learning the ropes backstage in WWE with a view to potentially transitioning into a producer role.

Knocking Day 2 out.. pic.twitter.com/FGtzkvFpLx — Matthew Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 20, 2018

What’s next?

Sportskeeda wishes Matt Hardy all the best on his recovery and whatever he chooses to do in the future. We'll update you with more as and when we get it.

