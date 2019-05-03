WWE News: Reby Hardy takes a jibe at troubled WWE Superstar

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.71K // 03 May 2019, 07:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Reby Hardy has always been unafraid of speaking her mind

What's the story?

Reby Hardy has now taken to social media so as to weigh in with her two cents on WWE Superstar Lio Rush.

Hardy didn't hold back in her criticism of Rush, asserting her displeasure for the young Superstar.

While Hardy initially gave her views on Rush on Facebook, after being tagged in a post on Twitter, "Queen Rebecca" once again sounded off on Rush.

In case you didn't know...

Rebecca Hardy aka Reby Hardy is the wife of WWE Superstar Matt Hardy and is perhaps best-known for her time as an on-screen talent in Impact Wrestling.

Reby has, for long, been known for her outspoken approach when it comes to most topics in the world of professional wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Speaking of which, Lio Rush is currently, beyond the shadow of a doubt, one of the most controversial WWE Superstars today -- particularly over the course of the past several days, owing to reports regarding alleged backstage heat on Rush over behavioural issues.

On that note, Reby Hardy put forth the following statement regarding Lio Rush on Facebook -

"F*** that guy...He is trash. Always been trash. Trying to bite my tongue, but damn."

Furthermore, after being tagged by the HeelByNature Twitter account in a tweet which contained a screen-grab of her aforementioned Facebook comment; Reby Hardy tweeted back, saying --

Advertisement

"He a b****"

As of the time of this writing, Rush is yet to respond to Reby Hardy's assertions against him.

What's next?

The professional wrestling rumour mill is presently abuzz with talks regarding Lio Rush possibly parting ways with the WWE after his deal with the company runs out in 2020.

One ought to note that Rush had previously claimed that someone working alongside him in the WWE is intentionally leaking false information, in order to get him fired from the company -- his aforesaid allegations are yet to be proven.

Also Read: WWE/AEW Rumors: WWE cancels Kurt Angle appearance because of AEW?

What are your thoughts on Reby Hardy's criticism of Lio Rush? Sound off!