WWE News: Reddit user exposes a flaw in Samoa Joe's Coquina Clutch

Joe has used the Rear Naked Choke with great success recently - but is he setting himself up for disaster?

by Harald Math News 06 Jun 2017, 17:50 IST

Joe used the Coquina Clutch to defeat Seth Rollins on RAW last night

What’s the story?

Over the course of the last three days, Samoa Joe has forced Finn Bálor, Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins to pass out. All three did so thanks to Joe’s Rear Naked Choke, also known as the Coquina Clutch. However, one eagle-eyed Reddit user has pointed out a fatal flaw in Joe’s choke.

In case you didn’t know...

The new number one contender to the WWE Universal Championship, Samoa Joe wrestled an immensely physical style. Joe takes a lot of influence from mixed martial arts and shootfighting, and he has used the Coquina Clutch as one of his finishing moves for the majority of his career. It was this technique that won him the Fatal 5-Way main event at this past Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules, as Finn Bálor found no way to escape the brutal submission hold.

The heart of the matter

Joe is having a lot of success with the hold at the moment, but a Reddit user by the name of RamonesRazor has pointed out a major flaw with his application. Joe locks the choke in tight and increases the pressure by wrapping his legs around the body of an opponent. It is here that RamonesRazor points out the huge problem Joe could face.

“He’s committing one of the cardinal sins of grappling. You should NEVER cross your ankles once you have taken control of your opponents back. In that position, Joe has set himself up to be tapped up to an EXTREMELY painful ankle lock”

The user goes on to post a GIF (seen above) of two wrestlers in a similar position to the one Joe and Bálor found themselves in, only with a much different result. In the shoot fight, the grappler caught in the choke takes quick stock of his position, wrapping his legs over those of his opponent, getting an almost instant tap out victory.

Also read: WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017: 5 reasons why Samoa Joe should defeat Brock Lesnar

What’s next?

The Reddit post was followed up much discussion among users over whether WWE could utilise this issue in Samoa Joe matches in the future. Many expect Joe and Lesnar’s championship bout to resemble an MMA fight somewhat, and this could be a clever way for Lesnar to escape the Coquina Clutch during their match. Time will tell just how close the match is going to be, however.

Author’s take

The flaw is a great spot by the user, and for those who have no combat experience, it is another fascinating look into the intricacies of professional grappling. Of course, this is WWE we’re talking about, and logic often goes out of the window, There are clear counters for the majority of moves used in the ring, but expecting too much reality in sports entertainment is setting oneself up for a fall.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com