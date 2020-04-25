It looks like the released Superstar can't wait to get back in the ring

WWE decided to release/furlough over 30 in-ring and backstage personnel earlier this month as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought about several restrictions.

Fans were left surprised when the list included some of the big names such as Rusev, Kurt Angle, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows, among others. The list also included EC3, who was released after returning to WWE two years back.

EC3, on his website, has put up a timer counting down the days left on his WWE contract before he can return to the ring and wrestle. For the uninitiated, all the main roster Superstars have a non-compete clause in their contracts which forbids them from wrestling for another promotion for 90 days after the release.

For NXT Superstars, it was reported and confirmed that the clause is only for 30 days.

EC3's WWE second coming not as fruitful as expected

EC3 returned to WWE at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia in January 2018

EC3, then known as Derrick Bateman, was a part of season 4 of NXT (back when NXT was a competition-based TV show) with Daniel Bryan mentoring him. He made it to the last three but it was Johnny Curtis (now known as Fandango) that won the season. He couldn't quite hit the mark after that and was released in 2013.

He debuted with TNA a few months later as Ethan Carter III (EC3). It was here where he would become a household name as a cocky heel, calling himself 'The Top 1%'. He was a two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion and a one-time Impact Grand Champion during his five-year stint with the company.

EC3 returned to WWE in January 2018 and went straight to NXT, where he was part of the memorable six-man ladder match for the NXT North American Championship that also had Adam Cole, Ricochet, Velveteen Dream, Killian Dain, and Lars Sullivan. He was then engaged in feuds with Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan, and The Undisputed Era before moving to the main roster.

Despite defeating Dean Ambrose on his main roster debut, EC3 was mostly relegated to lower mid-card where he would take part in odd Battle Royals and comedic skits revolving around the 24/7 Championship, a title he held four times.

His last appearance with WWE before he was released was way back in September 2019, where he lost to Rusev on RAW.