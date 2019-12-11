WWE News: Renee Young compares Backstage on Fox with Talking Smack

Talking Smack with Renee Young and Daniel Bryan

In a recent interview with TV Insider to promote WWE Backstage, Renee Young discussed how the show is different from Talking Smack, generating content for the one-hour episode, whether the WWE officials have prior information of what's going to be telecasted and several other topics.

Talking Smack vs WWE Backstage

Apart from her work as a commentator and interviewer, Renee Young is also known for her stint on Talking Smack. Back then, she was joined by the contemporary SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan on the show, which aimed at providing off-beat review of the Blue brand episodes.

Talking Smack was very popular among the fans but for some reason, it didn't enjoy a long run on the WWE Network. Fox's WWE Backstage works on a similar concept and for the followers who compare it with Talking Smack, Renee Young pointed out how the two are different.

It's nice to have the resources of FOX. We work with the producers there to come up with what works and doesn't work. We bounce off each other. Going back to what I was doing with WWE, one of the things I was most proud of and had the most fun on was Talking Smack. It was so loose.

We really went on there with no script. We would wing it and try to make the best show we could. I think the fans really felt that authenticity from myself and Daniel Bryan. Now to work with FOX and develop this show and turn it into something Talking Smack wasn't able to be.

Young also disclosed that they "bounce stuff off" the WWE officials to make sure that they are comfortable with what gets discussed on the show. She added that her tenure in WWE has helped her to know "what that line is" and mentioned how they generate content to talk about on an episode of WWE Backstage

We're still developing the show and listening to what fans want. We're always on social media and seeing what people are into and not into. We're going to cover the big headlines and the reaction, but also other stuff going on like Dana Brooke and Dave Bautista's weird love affair that's happening online. So, we try to cover as much as we can. An hour goes by so quickly.