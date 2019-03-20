×
WWE News: Renee Young reveals the real reason why she doesn't say much on commentary

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
11   //    20 Mar 2019, 19:49 IST

Why has Renee Young been saying so little?
What's the story?

We all remember the hype around Renee Young being appointed as a permanent fixture behind the WWE RAW Commentary desk, replacing Jonathan Coachman. She was great in the beginning, offering her valuable insights and suggestions.

Of late, she has only been reacting to situations with 'oohs', 'aahs' and at the most, a few words at any given time. She opened up about the backstage reason for the same during an interview with the Regular Girls Podcast (via Cultaholic).

In case you didn't know...

Renee Young has often been called the Mean Gene Okerlund of our generation, and until recently, was the lead backstage interviewer for WWE. She transitioned seamlessly into a commentary role when it was offered to her.

Of late, there have been serious doubts about her future on RAW. This is because she has been only a shadow of her former self, and her commentary has been lacklustre, according to many regular WWE watchers.

It does not help that her real-life husband Dean Ambrose will not be renewing his WWE contract after WrestleMania 35 is over.

The heart of the matter

Renee Young revealed the reason she hasn't been speaking as much on commentary. She spoke up about the instructions that were relayed to her by WWE producers:

That was kinda the note, ‘You don’t have to talk as much as you think you need to talk. Maybe sit back and listen a little bit.

Young went on to reveal how difficult this was. She continued thus:

I was like, ‘Okay.’ That’s really no easy task for me. I’m used to being ‘The Talker’ and keeping the ball afloat. When I don’t have the ball to keep it afloat, I think that’s an uncomfortable spot for me.

What's next?

It does seem like WWE has a specific role for Renee Young in mind and that she will play this part for the foreseeable future. Will she keep her gig despite the rumors that are surfacing? We'll keep you updated about the same when we learn anything at all.


Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
