WWE News: Renee Young reveals what the people of Saudi Arabia want from WWE

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 794 // 07 Nov 2018, 09:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Renee Young

What's the story?

WWE's Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia had controversy prior to the event, which was WWE's second show of the year in the country in 2018.

The show, itself, was not the most exciting, as WWE fans complained about the PPV not having any exciting storylines, while Brock Lesnar winning the Universal title once again was highly criticised.

One positive from the show, was the presence of Renee Young in the commentary booth, as many speculated that she may not be a part of the show, owing to the country's strict restrictions on women.

In case you didn't know...

Young, who became a permanent member of the commentary panel on RAW earlier this year in September, has taken to commentating very well, and has been praised by the WWE Universe.

There was some speculation before the Crown Jewel show that she may not be a part of the commentary panel, but reports later revealed that she was accompanied by husband and RAW Superstar, Dean Ambrose, to the show.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with BBC Radio, Renee spoke about how the people of Saudi Arabia greeted her, and that there is a change coming in the country.

She also revealed that the Saudi public are asking for the WWE to bring the women Superstars of the WWE, when asked about why the women Superstars weren't present at the show.

“One thing I will say that was very cool about that — as well as being a woman welcomed into Saudi Arabia, to step into the announce booth and be part of the broadcast — is how many men, women, children coming up to me, knowing that this was a big moment of change and that there is a demand and need for women (Superstars) to be performing in Saudi Arabia. So (the Saudi people) are asking for it, certainly,” said Renee Young. (H/T WrestleZone for the transcription)

What's next?

WWE signed a deal to host 10 shows, like Crown Jewel and Greatest Royal Rumble, in Saudi Arabia, and perhaps we will see women Superstars wrestle in the country soon.