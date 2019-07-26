WWE News: Retired Hall of Famer interested in returning for a match featuring NXT Stars

It helps that X-Pac is good friends with the head of NXT

What's the story?

It's always a treat to witness retired legends return to the squared circle after a long period. While a select few stars are allured by the thrill that comes along with wrestling again, others remain content with their life after hanging up their boots.

Sean Waltman, popularly known as X-Pac, is one of the retired veterans who is happy staying away from in-ring action, but wouldn't mind to mix things up again with NXT Superstars if given the opportunity.

On Waltman's podcast X-Pac 12360, the former Cruiserweight Champion opened up about a potential return to wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

X-Pac made an appearance on the Raw Reunion episode alongside other legendary stars such as Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg. The Kliq and D-Generation X joined hands to help Seth Rollins take out the Original Club comprising of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Luke Anderson.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who was inducted along with D-Generation X, last wrestled during WrestleMania weekend earlier this year WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow 2019 in a six-man tag team match.

He teamed up with Hurricane Helms and Jushin Thunder Liger in a winning effort against the team of Caleb Konley, Jake Manning and Zane Riley.

It was X-Pac's first match since December 2017, and the former WWE European Champion has since claimed that he's done with wrestling.

The heart of the matter

On a recent episode of his podcast, X-Pac stood by his stand of being retired from wrestling but admitted that he would be interested in a multi-man NXT tag team match at a show like Takeover if he gets the chance to team up with Matt Riddle.

Waltman said, “I’m ******* done wrestling I’m not saying I’m never going to have another, but, but yeah, I decided, the WrestleMania weekend show, myself and Hurricane Helms and Liger, that’s it, man. That was it. I’m ****** done. If I have a match in WWE on a WrestleMania, or actually I’m more interested in having a match on a show like (NXT Takeover), it would mean more to me; maybe I’d team with Matt Riddle, maybe a six-man, so I can have a little more protection.” [h/t: WrestlingObserver]

What's next?

X-Pac at takeover? We wouldn't mind seeing that! The former 1-2-3 Kid is 47 years old and has 'still got it'! Harbouring the interest for in an in-ring return sounds good, but getting cleared by the WWE doctors is easier said than done.

Would you like to see X-Pac come out of retirement for another match in the WWE? If yes, what kind of match would you like to see him in?