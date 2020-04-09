WWE News - Retired Superstar considering return after being inspired by Edge

Edge's WWE Network documentary provided the inspiration

Dr. Joseph Maroon cleared Edge to return, nine years after a neck injury ended his career

Edge

Corey Graves says he is considering a return to in-ring action after watching Edge’s ‘WWE 24’ documentary on the WWE Network.

The episode was originally supposed to be based on how Edge has adapted to life after being forced to retire from wrestling in 2011. However, the filming took place in the same period of time that WWE medical director Dr. Joseph Maroon cleared the Hall of Famer to return, so the episode revolved around his 2020 comeback instead.

Speaking in an interview with Edge on this week’s After The Bell podcast, Graves revealed that he was inspired by the comeback story and he is tempted to get in touch with Maroon to find out whether there is a chance that he could also return.

“Watching it, honestly, man, it was inspiring. I would say at two or three different points I went, ‘Man, I live in Pittsburgh now. I should go find Dr. Maroon.’ It just gave me that urge to do this all over again, and I don’t know whether or not that’s a possibility, but the thought was planted in my brain for quite some time.”

Corey Graves’ WWE career

Corey Graves last competed in a match in March 2014 at an NXT live event and he was forced to retire later in the year due to concussion issues.

The most notable moment from his WWE in-ring career came in June 2013 when he won the NXT Tag Team titles with Adrian Neville against Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.

Since retiring, Graves has featured regularly on WWE programming as a color commentator, while he also has his own weekly podcast.