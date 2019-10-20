WWE News: Returning Superstar to face Andrade on RAW after lengthy absence

Andrade was chosen in the first round of the 2019 WWE draft

WWE has announced that Andrade will go one-on-one with Sin Cara on the October 21 episode of RAW in Cleveland, Ohio.

The two men last met at Extreme Rules 2018, where “El Idolo” picked up a victory over his former friend on the pay-per-view’s kickoff show.

At the time, it looked as though Sin Cara was set to receive an extended run of television time after his feud with the former NXT Champion began. However, he required knee surgery in August 2018 and did not receive clearance to compete again until March 2019.

Three months later, the former Lucha Dragon made his return in the 51-man Battle Royal at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia, but he has not been involved in any televised matches on RAW or SmackDown since July 2018.

Where did both men place in the 2019 WWE draft?

Andrade (w/Zelina Vega) was drafted to RAW as the #5 pick in the first round of the October 14 draft, with only Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair and The New Day being chosen ahead of him.

Sin Cara, meanwhile, went undrafted during the October 11 draft on SmackDown, meaning he became a free agent. Two days later, WWE announced that he had been picked up by RAW.

What else will we see on WWE RAW?

Following last week’s show-closing segment between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt, it has been announced that the Universal Champion will discuss the reasons why he burned down the ‘Firefly Fun House’ on the next episode of RAW.

WWE has also confirmed that Ric Flair will name the fifth member of his team to face Team Hulk Hogan at Crown Jewel, while The Street Profits will join forces with a mystery partner to take on all three members of The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) in a six-man tag team match.

