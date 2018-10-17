×
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Confirmed For Huge Title Match At WWE Starrcade

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
959   //    17 Oct 2018, 10:10 IST

Mysterio has most definitely earned his title shot!
Mysterio has most definitely earned his title shot!

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio made his return to WWE at SmackDown 1000 where he defeated the reigning United States Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura to qualify for the WWE World Cup. And it seems like this has earned him a huge title opportunity at WWE Starrcade.

Rey Mysterio will take on Shinsuke Nakamura for the US Championship at Starrcade. I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the complete list of matches and performers.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio had a fabulous showing against Nakamura, even winning the match. This has earned him an opportunity to qualify for the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel.

Mysterio is considered to be one of the greatest luchadors in the history of professional wrestling. Despite his size, his heart and talent helped him reach the top spot in WWE and establish himself as the hottest performer in the whole company. Mysterio was most recently a part of the Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

Starrcade is a NWA/WCW Staple that has returned as a Live Event in recent times. The last edition of Starrcade had a few special surprises for fans, including a moment with The Enforcer, Arn Anderson.

It is not known whether or not this edition will air on the WWE Network, at this moment. This is what the card looks like:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
Steel Cage Match for the SmackDown Women's Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
WWE United States Title Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Bar
Cincy Street Fight
Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Ziggler and McIntyre vs. The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns)
Elias performs a special concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

What's next?

SmackDown 1000 is in the rear view mirror and it remains to be seen what Rey Mysterio's role is, over the coming weeks. It does seem like he will be in the US Title picture. Mysterio and Nakamura could certainly help elevate the title.

Do you think Mysterio vs. Nakamura could be a good feud, over the coming weeks? Let us know in the comments.


Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
