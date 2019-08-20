WWE News: Rey Mysterio hints at imminent retirement on tonight's RAW

Will the Master of The 619 hang up his boots tonight?

WWE has confirmed that Rey Mysterio will address the fans this evening on RAW, following speculation surrounding the Greatest Mask of All Time.

The former WWE Champion has been reflecting on his career today on social media, and it seems like we'll find out soon enough whether the Master Of The 619 will be retiring from in-ring competition imminently or not.

Will Rey Mysterio retire?

Well, even before WWE confirmed the segment for tonight's RAW, the former WWE Champion was seemingly reflective and reminiscent of his career on social media earlier, stating that he has so much to look back at.

Every flight away from home, midnight drive along the road. All the masks, fans met, championships won...an amazing career full of wonderful memories and friendships. So much to look back at. — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) August 19, 2019

Mysterio then posted that he was bringing his family to RAW, and that WWE were allowing him some time to address everything that's been on his mind for the last few weeks.

So I’ve come to St. Paul, MN with my family. @WWE is allowing me some time on #Raw to address everything on my mind for the last couple of weeks. I hope you’ll all join and support me as you’ve done over these years. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/kZWLvyh3rX — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) August 19, 2019

WWE then confirmed that Mysterio will be in attendance tonight, and will be permitted time to open up to the WWE future about his potentially imminent retirement.

What could this mean?

The most blatant, but I would say unlikely solution would be Mysterio retiring immediately. If not, then maybe one more match - however, if recent reports are to be believed, it would seem that we may be seeing Rey Mysterio's son, Dominick, in WWE soon, and tonight may act as a catalyst for that if Mysterio is bringing his son to RAW.

A recent report suggested that WWE want Mysterio's son Dominick in the ring, so could that be the end product of tonight's announcement?

Maybe Mysterio goes up against Dominick in the ring, maybe his son even attacks his father to set it up - or possibly someone interrupts Mysterio's announcement and either Rey or Dominick faces off against them.

The most recent tease of this was Andrade unmasking Mysterio, but we also previously saw Samoa Joe getting personal. Only time will tell!

Would you like to see Rey Mysterio continue to wrestle? Let us know in the comments.