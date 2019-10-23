WWE News: Rey Mysterio is the newest recipient of Cauliflower Alley Club's Lucha Libre Award

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 75 // 23 Oct 2019, 18:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rey Mysterio.

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio is going to be honored with The Lucha Libre Award by the Cauliflower Alley Club in April 2020. The Cauliflower Alley Club is a non-profit organization that was founded by veteran professional wrestler and actor Mike Mazurki and Art Abrams in 1965.

The organization consists of professional wrestlers, boxers and actors. It is well-renowned in the professional wrestling industry for annually honoring wrestlers from past and present with awards and raising funds for people involved in the pro wrestling industry in their times of need.

The organization's official Twitter channel shared the news publicly on Tuesday, as you can see below-

Happy to publicly announce our first award winner for 2020. The Lucha Libre award will go to one of the most popular and innovative wrestlers of all time, @reymysterio ! Please join us April 27-29th as we present Rey with this prestigious award pic.twitter.com/921P4DHKGL — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) October 22, 2019

Rey Mysterio's achievements in WWE

Debuting for WWE in 2002, The Master of the 619 has accomplished a lot with the company in his decade long career. He has won all the major titles in WWE which makes him a Grand Slam Champion. Mysterio won his last major singles title at this year's Money in the Bank pay per view event when he defeated Samoa Joe to win the United States Championship for the first time.

At the 2006 Royal Rumble, he won the battle royal match by last eliminating Randy Orton and earned a world title shot. He lasted for 62 minutes in the match and it was considered to be a Royal Rumble record until that record was broken by Daniel Bryan when he lasted 76 minutes in the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble match.

Mysterio earned a world title shot and went on to face Randy Orton and Kurt Angle in a Triple Threat Match match at WrestleMania 22 for Angle's World Heavyweight Championship. He pinned Orton in the match and became the new World Heavyweight Champion. From then onwards, he became famous as The Ultimate Underdog and it was justified because he earned victories over guys bigger than his size such as Kurt Angle, JBL, The Undertaker and The Big Show.

What's next for Mysterio?

After getting sidelined with an injury as a result of the vicious attacks that were laid on him and his son Dominik by Brock Lesnar, Mysterio will make his in-ring return when he and Cain Velasquez will take on the team of Drew McIntyre and Andrade in a tag-team match at the WWE SuperShow Live Event in Mexico City on November 30.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news.