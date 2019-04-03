×
WWE News: Rey Mysterio posts a heartwarming video of Eddie Guerrero

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
247   //    03 Apr 2019, 10:23 IST

Rey and Eddie, sometime in 2005
Rey and Eddie, sometime in 2005

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Superstar Rey Mysterio recently posted a throwback video on Instagram.

The rare clip features himself and his longtime friend, the late, great Eddie Guerrero.

In case you didn't know. . .

Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero had been wrestling each other ever since the mid-90s. The duo wrestled each other on numerous occasions, in ECW, WCW, and WWE. Eddie made his WWE debut alongside Benoit, Malenko, and Saturn, while Mysterio debuted in 2002 on the SmackDown brand.


Their friendship only strengthened as time passed. Unfortunately, Eddie passed away in November 2005, due to acute heart failure. Mysterio went on to dedicate his win at the Royal Rumble match to Eddie, and stood tall at WrestleMania 22, holding the World Heavyweight Championship above his head.

The heart of the matter

Tonight's SmackDown emanated from Baltimore, Maryland. Rey Mysterio's match against Andrade was canceled at the last moment, following an injury that Rey sustained after his match with Baron Corbin on Raw.


Although Mysterio didn't make an appearance, he shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, featuring a backstage moment between him and Eddie Guerrero. The high-flyer veteran didn't forget to thank the fan, @hoops_soul who had originally posted the video on the photo-sharing app.

The video seems to be from around the time the duo won the SmackDown Tag Team titles. Rey and Eddie had won the titles from The Basham Brothers at No Way Out 2005. Both Superstars are seen heaping praise upon each other, reflecting back on their past as old rivals, and thanking the fans for their support.

What's next?

Eddie Guerrero went into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006, the night before Rey Mysterio won the World Title on The Show of Shows, dedicating the win to the friend he had lost.

Mysterio is all set to compete at WrestleMania 35 for Samoa Joe's United States Title.

Will Rey manage to capture the U.S. title at 'Mania? Sound off!

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
