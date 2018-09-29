WWE News: Rey Mysterio reveals the real reason why he stopped wearing his mask

El Rey

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio was on The Apter Chat with Bill Apter and Josh Shernoff, and talked about a variety of topics including his run with WCW and why he agreed to remove his mask during his time in the company.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio is a WWE legend and a former multi-time World Champion. He has made a name for himself all over the globe and is all set to make a return for the WWE, as he has signed a fresh 2-year deal with WWE.

The heart of the matter

For a brief period of time, Rey Mysterio stopped wearing his mask in WCW and here is what he had to say regarding that:

He stated that it started as a rumor and it escalated to the point where he was led to believe by Eric Bischoff that he will have to lose the mask at Haloween Havok 1997

"I was paranoid because the mask is everything to me. It's my legacy. It's my heritage. It's something that I wear with honor and respect for my uncle. It's what wanted me to become a luchador. Being able to grow up as a fan and see my uncle wrestle in Tijuana. Witnessing him losing his mask at one point in his career. He broke down crying thinking that it's not going to be the same. For this rumor to become reality. Then later the night came of the orders of me having to lose the mask on that pay-per-view against Scott and Kevin [Nash]. At the time I said there's nothing I can do at this point. I fought and I tried and there's just no sense of pursuing something that's not going to happen. So I gave in. I had a contract. I had the obligations. So I gave into it and made the best out of it."

What's next?

It is not clear as to exactly when and on which brand Rey Mysterio will return, but we certainly hope that the former cruiserweight champion will bring the excitement that WWE needs right now.

