WWE News: Rey Mysterio's SmackDown 1000 opponent revealed

The former WWE Champion has already found his first opponent

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio is finally returning to the WWE. After more than three years away from the company, the Biggest Little Man will return to SmackDown Live, the brand he made home for well over a decade. And now, we know who he'll face in his first match back with the company.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio officially signed with the WWE back in September 16th. The Ultimate Underdog has been finishing up his indie dates outside of the company ahead of his big return.

Mysterio's signing was one of the biggest stories of 2018, as the WWE had been wanting to bring him on since January after the Royal Rumble. Now, with the legendary luchador locked into a two-year deal, the WWE Universe was left wondering one thing.

Who would be his first opponent? A fantastic matchup between the past and present in Mysterio vs Andrade "Cien" Almas seemed like the easy answer. Not to mention the possible matches between AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan, and Rusev.

However, Mysterio's opponent would instead be a certain Artist.

The heart of the matter

On SmackDown Live, it was revealed that Mysterio would face off against the United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at SmackDown 1000. However, not only will this be his first match back, but it will be a qualifier for the WWE World Cup.

Already added to the 8-man tournament are John Cena, Kurt Angle, and Randy Orton, with the latter defeating Samoa Joe to earn his opportunity at WWE Crown Jewel.

What's next?

With a possibility to prove himself as the best in the world at WWE Crown Jewel, Rey Mysterio has found himself a huge opportunity on day one of his two-year deal. And with a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura, could Mysterio earn a future title opportunity at the WWE United States Championship? Will SmackDown 1000 lead to a new era for Mysterio? Tune into SmackDown 1000 on October 16th to find out!