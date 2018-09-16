WWE News: Rey Mysterio's Return in Doubt

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.59K // 16 Sep 2018, 18:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

(Picture courtesy of Stillrealtous)

What's the story?

Veteran wrestler Rey Mysterio has recently poured cold water on talk of an imminent return to the company. The cruiserweight had looked set for a return to the WWE ever since he made a shock appearance at the Royal Rumble in early 2018.

Despite this, Mysterio recently appeared on 'The Apter Chat' podcast hosted by Bill Apter where he said this:

'There’s nothing locked in, there’s not anything secure that says that I’m going back. I’m doing what I’m doing right now. I’m enjoying my independent wrestling life'

In case you didn't know...

Mysterio had a hugely successful career in the WWE before leaving in 2015. The California native won the World Heavyweight Championship twice and the WWE Championship once.

After exiting the company, the wrestler went on to appear in Lucha Underground, AAA and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He has since finished up with the Lucha company, however, he has hinted at making further appearances in Japan.

The heart of the matter

Mysterio has often spoken about his desire to return to the WWE, but only on a part-time schedule. If Mysterio wants a return to the company then that is likely where he will eventually land. The high flyer will turn 44 in December, but he looks to be in the best physical shape of his career.

What's next?

Mysterio's return looked like it was locked in, but the negotiations for a return have dragged out for nearly a year now. Previous reports have claimed that the WWE do not like negotiating with Konnan, who serves as a manager to Rey and is also a long time close personal friend.

With a move to Impact never materialising and the wrestler only making one-off appearances in Japan, it still seems likely that he will land in the WWE, but it no longer seems certain.