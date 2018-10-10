WWE News: Rey Mysterio's WWE Schedule Revealed

The Biggest Little Man is back with a full-time schedule

Ten months since his Royal Rumble return in January, Rey Mysterio has finally joined the WWE again. The Master of the 619 re-signed with the WWE on September 16th, locking him into a two-year deal. Though, he has the option to opt out of the deal at 18-months, the length that he originally wanted.

With Mysterio officially signing, there were many questions the WWE Universe still had. Who would he face? Would he make an appearance on 205 Live? More importantly, what kind of contract did he sign?

While we knew he signed on for two years, many assumed that he would be a part-time performer like many of the older talents in the WWE. It seemed that most talents over 35, like Randy Orton, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar, decided to not work full-time schedules.

The veterans have been allowed time off, not having to stay on the road 300+ days a year. Cena, who notably bashed the idea of part-timers getting main event spots, found himself working only a few times a year, and has rarely worked any matches since his bout with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34.

Brock Lesnar, who held the WWE Universal Championship for well over a year, only showed up tens of times throughout 2017 and 2018, and worked, mostly, short matches.

It would have come to no one's surprise if the Lucha Legend decided to work a slightly easier workload when he re-signed with the WWE, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

WWE revealed on their website that Rey Mysterio is back with them full-time.

Rey Mysterio is back with WWE on a full-time basis, meaning the WWE Universe will have the opportunity to see The Master of The 619 live and in person in the very near future.

This comes off the heels of the announcement that Mysterio had been inserted into the WWE World Cup Qualifying Matches. Next week on SmackDown 1000, the Ultimate Underdog will go one-on-one with the United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Should Mysterio get past the Cheapshot Artist, he would find himself in an 8-man tournament taking place at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

WWE also revealed the upcoming dates Mysterio would be in action:

Hartford, Conn. – Oct. 20

Boston, Mass. – Oct. 21

White Plains, N.Y. – Oct. 22

Cardiff, Wales – Nov. 3

Aberdeen, Scotland – Nov. 4

Birmingham, England – Nov. 5

With Rey Mysterio working a full-time schedule, this opens up some unique opportunities for the WWE to work with. Mysterio facing off against AJ Styles or Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship could be interesting. With a victory over the King of Strong Style, maybe we could get a program between them for the United States Championship.

What would you like to see the WWE do with Mysterio now that he's working full-time?