WWE News: Rhea Ripley comments on taking pictures with Triple H following her win on NXT

Johnny Saint and Triple H with Rhea Ripley

The last Live NXT of the decade culminated with Rhea Ripley defeating Shayna Baszler for the Women's Championship. It was followed by The Nightmare celebrating with the fans and clicking a picture with the NXT supremo, Triple H.

An incredible main event and a new champion. One of the most dominant reigns over the @WWENXT Women’s division comes to end and another begins. @RheaRipley_WWE will be the one to lead #WWENXT into the new year... Congratulations. #AndNew pic.twitter.com/wXzZlWZIso — Triple H (@TripleH) December 19, 2019

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the new NXT Women's Champion commented that she was eagerly waiting to take that picture with Hunter. She hated the last picture featuring her and Triple H and The Nightmare is glad to get a second chance.

I got one when I won the NXT U.K. Women’s Championship, and I was legit so excited. I had this massive cheesy grin and I hated myself for it. I was like, ‘I can’t believe you made yourself like a goober in your one chance with the Triple H photo.’ So I’m glad that I got a second chance.

Rhea Ripley is the only female athlete to win both the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships. While talking about the 14-time WWE World Champion, The Nightmare revealed her fondness for The Game and that she cherishes the photo she got to take with him following her win on NXT.

Triple H is someone I’ve looked up to since I was a little girl. He was the reason I started watching wrestling, and I loved our photo together this time.