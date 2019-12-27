WWE News: Rhea Ripley draws a comparison between winning the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley as the NXT UK Women's Champion

Rhea Ripley made history last week on the Black and Gold brand when she defeated Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship. With the win, she put an end to The Queen of Spades' title reign of 415 days and established herself as the new 'Nightmare' of the NXT women's division.

Ripley is not new when it comes to winning championships and dominating the brands. She is the only female athlete to win both the NXT and the NXT UK Women's Championship and in a recent interview with Sporting News, The Nightmare shed more light on this topic.

According to Rhea Ripley, being the first-ever NXT UK Women's Champion was a huge honor and privilege for her. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to shape the NXT UK brand and also thanked the officials for having that much faith in her.

To be the first person to hold a title from the UK brand and the American brand is just incredible. That's history in itself and I love making history. I absolutely love making history.

The NXT Women's Champion disclosed that she had experienced different emotions on winning both the titles. After grabbing the NXT UK Women's Championship, her main focus was to boost the brand's popularity and to make sure that fans don't consider it as a downgrade from the main roster or the Black and Gold brand.

So, I had to help convince people that the UK is an amazing brand and there are such great competitors there that work so hard for their spots. That was stress in itself so to now become the NXT women's champion, there's a different stress.

Shayna held the title for such a long time. She was one of the most dominant champions. So for me now, it's sort of terrifying but, at the same time, I have confidence in myself that I can do it. All I have to do is go out week by week and prove to everyone that I can compete as good as Shayna Baszler and I can prove to everyone that I deserve to be in that spot. I'll work as hard as I can to show everyone that I'm worth it.

Although she has been on NXT for a few months only, The Nightmare is enjoying a popularity like no one did. Rhea Ripley is already the Black and Gold brand's Women's Champion and if she continues to perform in the way she does, she will be one of the most popular NXT Superstars of all time.