WWE News: Rhea Ripley reveals what Triple H told her following the title win, her goals in NXT

Dec 27, 2019

Rhea Ripley with Triple H

The brand new NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was recently interviewed by Sporting News. They discussed The Nightmare's monumental win over Shayna Baszler, her celebration with the fans following the victory, plans on the Black and Gold brand, among other topics.

Rhea Ripley also talked about the backstage scenario after she had defeated The Queen of Spades for the NXT Women's Championship. The Nightmare disclosed that not only she had clicked a picture with Triple H but also received appreciation from the NXT supremo owing to her performance on the show.

Ripley went on to say how she has always been a fan of The King of Kings and that she doesn't have words to describe the moment when The Game himself, was applauding her work.

He was pretty much just saying how proud he is of me and that means a lot coming from him, someone that I've looked up to for the longest time. He's the reason that I started watching wrestling. He's the reason that I started wrestling and why I'm here where I'm at today.

So, to have him say he's proud of me and actually believe in me and give me the spotlight that I've always wanted is an amazing feeling. I can't even really describe it. There are no words to describe it. I'm proud that he's proud. He just kept going on about how I deserve it.

WWE NXT

Rhea Ripley is now at the top of NXT women's division. During the interview, she mentioned that she is ready for new challenges and looking forward to retain the title for a lengthy period.

I'm sort of just letting it go and see where it takes me. Obviously, we all want to make it to the top of everything so I'm just going to keep working, I'm going to keep my head down, keep hustling, and if anyone wants to come and challenge me for the title, I'm ready for them.

I'm just going to keep working until I'm at the top. If that means main-eventing WrestleMania, that means main-eventing WrestleMania. Right now, I'm just looking forward to defending my NXT women's championship.

Ripley main-eventing WrestleMania doesn't sound like a bad idea. If she defends at the grandest stage, it is surely going to be a must-see encounter.