WWE News: Rhea Ripley was 'absolutely terrified' prior to her celebration with NXT fans

The NXT Universe celebrating with Rhea Ripley

Last week's edition of WWE NXT concluded with Rhea Ripley celebrating with the fans following her monumental win against Shayna Baszler. This post-match interaction with the NXT Universe made the moment more special for the brand new Women's Champion of the Black and Gold brand.

However, The Nightmare Rhea Ripley revealed in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated that it was not too easy for her to pull off that entire segment. In fact, she was "absolutely terrified" before proceeding with the gala celebration.

At one point, they put me up on the corner of the ring, and I looked into the crowd and saw this fan named Kyle, who is always at all of our shows and everyone knows as the ‘Florida Wrestling Fan.’ I don’t know what it is about Kyle, but I feel very comfortable when he’s there, maybe just ‘cause I see his face all the time. I saw him, and he goes, ‘Crowd surf!’ And I thought, ‘That is a badass idea.’ So I looked at the fellas around me and was like, ‘Reckon everyone can hold me for a crowd surf?’

Rhea Ripley's celebration after winning the NXT Women's Championship will be remembered as one of the most heartwarming moments of this year. Although she had hesitated with the concept initially, The Nightmare is overwhelmed with how things went down on the final live NXT episode of the decade.

It felt like I was back at a concert. I haven’t been in a mosh pit in so long, and that’s the spot I always wanted to be in. Wrestling is my calling, and it was absolutely amazing.